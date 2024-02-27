Japan PM Kishida to discuss AI with Meta’s Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Fuji TV reports

TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to exchange views on artificial intelligence, Fuji Television reported.

The meeting follows reports that Zuckerberg would visit South Korea at the end of this month to discuss AI with Samsung Electronics chairman, Jay Y. Lee, and possibly meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meta, the operator of Facebook, last week confirmed Zuckerberg was planning to visit South Korea.

Japan’s government and corporate sector are racing to catch up in AI development. In the past year, Kishida has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huanga to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.