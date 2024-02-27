AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
DGKC 68.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.69%)
FCCL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HBL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 112.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 122.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.25%)
PAEL 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.13%)
PIAA 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
PPL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PTC 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
SNGP 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
UNITY 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 6,493 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.09%)
BR30 22,176 Decreased By -90.3 (-0.41%)
KSE100 63,367 Increased By 60.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 21,330 Increased By 33.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Kishida to discuss AI with Meta’s Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Fuji TV reports

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:44am

TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to exchange views on artificial intelligence, Fuji Television reported.

The meeting follows reports that Zuckerberg would visit South Korea at the end of this month to discuss AI with Samsung Electronics chairman, Jay Y. Lee, and possibly meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meta, the operator of Facebook, last week confirmed Zuckerberg was planning to visit South Korea.

Mark Zuckerberg to attend Ambani wedding during Asia tour

Japan’s government and corporate sector are racing to catch up in AI development. In the past year, Kishida has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huanga to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.

south korea facebook Mark Zuckerberg nvidia Meta Platforms Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM Kishida to discuss AI with Meta’s Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Fuji TV reports

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories