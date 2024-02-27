AIRLINK 61.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
DGKC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HBL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-2.24%)
PAEL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.09%)
PIAA 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
PPL 106.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.47%)
PRL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PTC 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
SEARL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
SNGP 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
UNITY 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 6,494 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 22,161 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 63,368 Increased By 61.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 21,319 Increased By 22.9 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysian ringgit undervalued, central bank says

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:11am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s central bank on Tuesday said the ringgit currency, which briefly hit a 26-year-low last week, is undervalued and should be trading higher on account of the country’s positive economic fundamentals and prospects.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said in a statement the central bank has stepped up engagements with government-linked investment companies, government-linked companies, corporations and investors to encourage continuous inflows to the foreign exchange market.

“Given Malaysia’s positive economic fundamentals and prospects, the ringgit ought to be traded higher,” he said in a statement.

The ringgit is trading near lows last seen in January 1998, when it reached 4.885 against the dollar.

The Southeast Asian currency had strengthened slightly to 4.777 against the dollar by 0215 GMT on Tuesday.

The currency has slumped 4% against the dollar so far this year, extending its poor performance in recent years.

The central bank last week said the ringgit’s recent performance was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the positive prospects of Malaysia’s economy.

Abdul Rasheed said given improving exports , a recovery in tourism, an increase in investments, and the government’s commitment to structural reform, most analysts were forecasting the ringgit to appreciate this year.

Asian currencies: Malaysian ringgit around 26-year-low

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said while the ringgit’s fluctuation was concerning, the country’s strong fundamentals underpinned a promising outlook for the economy.

Anwar said Malaysia’s growth could be sustained as investments were high while inflation and unemployment were down.

He said the ringgit’s current performance should not be compared to 1998, when the nation’s inflation and joblessness rates were high and foreign investors had kept away.

Malaysian ringgit Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia’s growth

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian ringgit undervalued, central bank says

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories