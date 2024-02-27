Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Adil Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,500 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund.

Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

