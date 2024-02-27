AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Sharjeel says Murad will reach out to all parties in PA

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, congratulating Syed Murad Ali Shah on his election as Chief Minister in the Sindh Assembly, expressed hope that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would unify everyone. Memon mentioned reaching out to all parties in the assembly, emphasizing that the paramount concern at this time is the stability of the country.

During his address to the Sindh Assembly and interaction with the media at the designated corner, Sharjeel Inam Memon urged everyone to refrain from engaging in divisive politics. He emphasized the importance of unity, stating that both those present and absent in the assembly must work together, and politics that fosters anarchy should be steered clear of.

He mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto advocated for discarding old perspectives and embracing new ideas throughout the nationwide campaign. The call is to unite everyone.

He highlighted that during Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure as Chief Minister, he dedicated himself to serving the people, even during fasting amidst floods. The PPP has consistently gained seats in each election. Mentioning the construction of 21 lakh houses for flood-affected people by the Chairman and the Sindh Government, he emphasized that the electoral mandate was a result of the people’s trust in the People’s Party to stand by them in challenging times.

He expressed concern that the National Assembly session has not yet been convened, accusing President Arif Alvi of causing an illegal and unconstitutional delay. He further asserted that the President and a former Prime Minister are writing a letter to the IMF, potentially aiming to harm the people and the economy of Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that these individuals are attempting to spread anarchy, expressing sadness over the situation. He emphasized the availability of constitutional forums to address issues and criticized their attempts to harm the country through unconstitutional means. Memon declared a stance of intolerance towards any unconstitutional actions causing harm, asserting the commitment to prevent those engaging in anti-nationalism from jeopardising the country and ensuring the people are not left helpless.

He articulated that the remedy for Pakistan’s challenges involves national harmony and unity. Reiterating their consistent slogan, he affirmed its continuity into the future. Emphasizing the necessity of embracing new thinking and leaving behind past animosities, he expressed the desire to foster a positive mindset. Additionally, he called for collaboration between political organizations and civil society to collectively contribute to the development of the country.

Responding to the question about the arrest of the killers of the journalist Jan Muhammad Mehar, Sharjeel Inam Memon affirmed that apprehending the accused would be a top priority once the People’s Party-led Sindh government is established. He mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited Sukkur to pay respects to the heirs.

He stated that the People’s Party has consistently upheld the values of freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Affirming their commitment, he assured that the killers of the martyred journalist Jan Muhammad Mehr would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He highlighted that during challenging times, the representatives of the People’s Party stand in solidarity with the people, contrasting it with protesting parties that remain inactive at home. Emphasizing the party’s history of making sacrifices, he underscored their commitment to being actively involved in times of difficulty.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the need to win people’s hearts and stand with them during challenging times. In his address, he extended congratulations to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Owais Qadir Shah, Agha Siraj Durrani, and others.

