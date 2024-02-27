DIB clarification

KARACHI: Apropos the Press Release issued by the Standing Committee of the Senate of Pakistan comprising its members, M/s. Dubai Islamic Bank wishes to clarify to its customers and the public at large about complaint of an alleged fraud by a customer. The matter is being investigated by FIA, which process is being aided by the Bank for a fair investigation.

The Bank is constrained to not comment upon it further since the same is also sub judice in a Court of law.

The Bank is a responsible corporate citizen of Pakistan that believes in respect and rule of law. This statement is issued by the Bank without prejudice.

