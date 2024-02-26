AIRLINK 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.06%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
DGKC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
FFBL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.14%)
HBL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 112.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.12%)
KOSM 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.45%)
MLCF 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
OGDC 127.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.56%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 110.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.06%)
PRL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.51%)
PTC 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.65%)
SEARL 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.31%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.34%)
UNITY 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.44%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,530 Increased By 88.9 (1.38%)
BR30 22,461 Increased By 362.7 (1.64%)
KSE100 63,593 Increased By 777.4 (1.24%)
KSE30 21,415 Increased By 281.2 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei secures all-time closing high as pharma excels

Reuters Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 11:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average scaled to record highs for the second consecutive session on Monday, supported by upbeat performances in pharmaceuticals, although profit-taking limited the momentum in the market rally.

The Nikkei ended 0.35% higher at a new closing high of 39,233.71. The index eased from an all-time peak of 39,388.08 earlier in the session after the market resumed trade following a holiday on Friday.

The newest record comes after the index on Thursday breached levels last seen in 1989 during the halcyon days of the bubble economy.

The broader Topix finished 0.5% higher at 2,673.62.

Japanese stocks have surged on the back of cheap valuations and corporate reforms, which have succeeded in luring back foreign money looking for alternatives to battered Chinese markets. The index has gained 16.8% so far this year.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

With the decades-old record-high level broken, traders were also looking for the next milestone, with the 40,000-point mark emerging as a likely target level.

The Nikkei got a boost as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are closely tracked by Japanese investors, ended at record highs on Friday.

The pharmaceutical sector outperformed, with the Topix sub-index up 2.5% on Monday.

Pharma giant Chugai Pharmaceutical rose 6.37% to lead the gains, while Daiichi Sankyo climbed 3.86%.

“There’s a sense that traders are picking out shares that are running behind and haven’t been bought as much,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Gains narrowed in the afternoon session as traders locked in profits after the recent rally, with 121 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents advancing against 102 decliners.

Shares of technology-related companies, which helped lift the Nikkei on Thursday on the back of an upbeat revenue outlook by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, retreated from recent highs.

Screen Holdings fell 3.49%, Lasertec Corp lost 2.15% while Tokyo Electron was down 1.59%.

Nikkei share Nikkei index Tokyo’s Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei secures all-time closing high as pharma excels

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on political clarity, anticipation of corporate results

Punjab Assembly session begins

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories