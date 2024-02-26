Amendments to rules required in order to promote fish exports: expert

PESHAWAR: Omar Hayat Khan, an expert on fisheries and aquaculture, has said that the recent amendments in Pakistan Fish Inspection Rules, 1998 will facilitate the export of fish and fisheries related products to various foreign markets, including existing and new.

He said that all the federating units have been taken on board for the implementation of these amendments. Under these amendments, the quality of the fish and fisheries products will be monitored for biosecurity at every stage of value chain, beginning from stage to processing of fish and its products for its quality for human consumption.

This new development of the government is in the right direction to meet the regulatory requirements of importing countries through of the world where fish and fish products are consumed.

The step will also provide support to the existing exporters and fisheries processing industry in exporting fish and fisheries products to Europe and Gulf, as well as, south Asian countries.

Khan, who had an experience of 40 years in fisheries said that Pakistan fisheries sector which is contributing to one percent of GDP will improve its share of GDP in coming years ahead if the government remain focused on supporting the Marine and Inland fisheries and Aquaculture sub sector of Agriculture.

He said that new employment opportunities will emerge in at different levels of Aquaculture Value Chain from production to processing units as well as allied industries while improvement in quality will provide support in increase in demand of fish and fisheries products at both domestic and international level translating into more foreign exchange through export.

He added that marine sector is picking up where success has been achieved in rearing marine shrimp in coastal belt of Pakistan. The demonstration affect will attract local and foreign direct investment in marine aquaculture in the near future.

He called for provision of enabling environment to investors through provision of relevant information of location for establishment of production facilities and allied industry of feed to ensure the availability of the fish feed ingredients at local level in the country.

The step, he said will also support use of local secondary byproducts of other industry in quality fish production thus improving the demand of byproducts of other industries.

He said that Fisheries Development Board, INFAL has started working of National Aquatic Organism Health Strategy and National Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Strategy and Action Plan 2023-2030.

In this regard a consultative workshop of experts was held at National Research Council, Islamabad and feedback has been sought for further improvement. Soon after finalization, these documents will be placed for approval before the Federal Government as well as approval of provincial Governments. The implementation will help in increasing export of inland fish products

The other highly important initiative of the Government of Pakistan is the development of a Pakistan National Residue Control Plan for Aquaculture Products, 2024, which will provide basis for residual monitoring of injurious contamination in Aquaculture products.

Furthermore, Tract and Traceability, and FAO codex Alimentarius principles will be implemented at every stage of Fish Value chain thus improving the quality of fish and fisheries products for human consumption.

He said that after the implementation of the mechanism of monitoring and control mechanism for fish and fisheries products will turn our fish and fisheries products of Marine and Inland fisheries and Aquaculture eligible for import by other purchasing countries and the volume of our exports will be on growth trajectory.

He said that the commitment of the new government for the implementation of the amended rules will be very crucial for the sub sector of Fisheries and Aquaculture development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024