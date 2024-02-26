HBL PSL gains reputation for high bowling standards

LAHORE: Since its inception in 2016, HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gained a reputation for its high bowling standards.

Owing to the smart bowling on display, the games are highly competitive; pacers and spinners turning up the heat to match up to the innovation employed by powerhouse batters that partake in this league.

With each passing year, HBL PSL raises the bar with astute bowling performances. Bowlers Abrar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, and Usama Mir comment on delivering at high stakes by adapting according to the volatility of T20 cricket.

Abrar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators said, If you compare league cricket across the world, HBL PSL probably has the best bowling on offer. Our emerging players bowl at 140 KPH or higher, so the standards are very high. Sometimes I have to bowl the new ball in the powerplay, which is difficult. Other times, I am told to bowl in the death overs. But you have to see what the requirement of the team is and deliver accordingly.

Arshad Iqbal of Peshawar Zalmi said, HBL PSL is known for the impressive local fast bowling talent it showcases. It is a tough platform to bowl in, especially because T20 as a format is challenging. Whether you are bowling the new ball or bowling at the latter stage of the innings, you cannot take your role easy.

Hasan Ali of Karachi Kings said, All the teams have an impressive pace bowling arsenal which makes the league more competitive as none of the games are one-sided. Because of this, we have seen the level of competition grow with each season.

Naseem Shah of Islamabad United said, HBL PSL is a big stage and hosts top-class batters from the world so it is challenging, and even more so if you are coming back from an injury. You have to give your best, especially if you are leading [the bowling attack].

A lot depends on you then; if you give a good start, the rest of your unit follows. I believe while wickets help build pressure on the opposition but controlling your economy is equally important in T20 cricket. In modern T20 cricket, where you see 200 runs being scored, if you get a couple wickets and give under 30 runs, you have bowled a good spell.

Usama Mir of Multan Sultans said, The expectations are high when you assume any lead role because a lot is at stake. I have been Multan Sultansâ€™ main spinner since last year.

I particularly enjoyed last Multan leg “ even though the conditions were challenging, I did well there. It is tough to adapt to the four venues “ especially Rawalpindi â€“ which is a grueling ground for spinners. You have to be smart about how and where to bowl. It is a hard task but you have to rise up to the challenge and make sure you employ the best tactics for your team.

Zaman Khan of Lahore Qalandars said, The HBL PSL has played a great role in my development as a player. I have faced many scenarios in the matches that have helped me strengthen my skills and enhanced my temperament. The dressing room environment and the intensity of the competition in the league are top-notch; any young player like me can become a star by proving his mettle.

