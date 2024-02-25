AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia PM pledges ‘whatever support’ needed as wild fires destroy homes

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2024 11:04am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged on Sunday to provide whatever support was needed to assist Victoria state in a days-long wildfire emergency that has razed homes after authorities warned extreme heat could fan the blazes this week.

“We will provide whatever support is requested from Victoria,” Albanese told reporters in the city of Frankston, Victoria, according to a transcript.

“It’s a reminder of the need for us to be vigilant for us to continue to work and act on the threat that is climate change.”

The emergency has killed livestock, destroyed six homes and forced more than 2,000 people to leave western towns and head to the city of Ballarat, 95 km (60 miles) west of the state capital, Melbourne.

Australia is in the grips of an El Nino weather pattern, which is typically associated with extreme phenomena such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

More than 15 bushfires were burning in Victoria on Sunday, with the most serious blaze, ranked at the second highest danger rating, near several remote towns, according to the state’s emergency authority.

State authorities have said there are concerns about the weather this week particularly Wednesday into Thursday when extreme heat is forecast that could further fan the fires.

Greece forest fires death toll hits 20

Around 1,000 firefighters supported by more than 50 aircraft have battled the fires since they started.

The last two bushfire seasons in Australia have been subdued compared with the 2019-2020 “Black Summer”, when bushfires destroyed an area the size of Turkiye, killing 33 people and an estimated 3 billion animals.

australia Victoria Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Comments

200 characters

Australia PM pledges ‘whatever support’ needed as wild fires destroy homes

Amended oil refinery policy notified

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

Read more stories