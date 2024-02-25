Aleem forgoes PP-149, retains NA-117 seat

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has foregone the Punjab Assembly seat (PP-149) from Lahore and subsequently, he will retain the National Assembly seat (NA-117).

According to the IPP on Saturday, Abdul Aleem Khan has formally informed the Election Commission of Pakistan about this decision. It is noteworthy that the IPP President was elected from both national and provincial constituencies from Lahore in the recent general elections.

