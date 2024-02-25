PTI, GDA, JI say will observe ‘black day’ on 27th

KARACHI: The opposition parties, PTI, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), have called off their joint protest in Karachi, organised against alleged rigging in the recently-held general elections 2024.

Addressing the media gathered at the Karachi Press Club, the leaders of the opposition parties announced plans to observe ‘Black Day’ across Sindh on February 27, saying that the three parties would ensure full participation.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the peaceful resistance will be “proof of our success”, vowing to free the city from occupation mafia. He urged the party workers and protestors to return to home peacefully, while regretting the ‘police behaviour’ with them.

Meanwhile, today’s assembly proceedings took place amid protests at various points across Karachi by the GDA, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and others against alleged rigging in the general elections.

Rival parties, which include PTI, the GDA, the JUI-F, the JI and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi, had announced holding a peaceful protest in front of the Sindh Assembly building.