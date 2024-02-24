Shehbaz, Aleem discuss formation of new political govt

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan met the former prime minister and the PML-N nominee for premiership Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday and discussed matters concerning formation of new political government besides matters of mutual interest, sources said.

The country’s economic situation and post-election situation also came under discussion. Both the leaders stressed the need to transcend partisan boundaries and prioritise the overarching interests of the nation.

Stressing the need of solidarity in times of challenge, they unequivocally agreed to fortify political cooperation to navigate through the complexities facing Pakistan.

“The economic prosperity and security of Pakistan are non-negotiable,” remarked Abdul Aleem Khan. He said, “We must stand united to shield our nation’s economic interests from any threat.”

Shehbaz said, "In these challenging times, all political actors must set aside differences and work hand in hand for the greater good of our beloved nation.”

Moreover, the PML-N leadership has asked its senior leaders who were elected both on national and provincial assemblies’ seats to vacate the provincial assembly seats.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is set to vacate his Punjab Assembly seats in Kasur and Lahore. His son Hamza Shehbaz is also vacating his provincial assembly seat of Lahore. The PML-N’s Sardar Ghulam Abbas from Chakwal, Rana Tanveer from Sheikhupura, Ahsan Iqbal from Narowal, Awais Leghari from Dera Ghazi Khan and Jam Kamal from Lasbela are also vacating their respective provincial assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken oath as Punjab Assembly member to assist Maryam Nawaz.

Marriyum was elected as a National Assembly member twice on a reserved seat and appointed as federal information minister as many times. This was the first time Marriyum Aurangzeb was sworn in as an MPA in the Punjab Assembly. She is expected to become the Punjab Information Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024