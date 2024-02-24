AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Mushahid suggests Nawaz’s conciliation with PTI

NNI Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has suggested reconciliation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, he stated that the Feb 8 elections were more controversial than the 1977 polls.

He advised Nawaz Sharif to act as a statesman and make key decisions to end the chaos and protests that erupted after allegations of rigging in the general elections.

He recommended to Nawaz Sharif to allow Peoples Party (PPP) to take over the Prime Minister’s office, facilitate reconciliation between the PML-N and the PTI, and show respect for mandate the PTI got in the elections.

He urged Nawaz to assume the position of President who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Mushahid noted that a coalition government would result in a tailspin and warned that the current political instability could lead to a tragedy similar to that of 1977 when Gen Ziaul Haq staged a coup, seized power, and enforced martial law, suspending the Constitution.

