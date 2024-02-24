Mushahid suggests Nawaz’s conciliation with PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has suggested reconciliation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, he stated that the Feb 8 elections were more controversial than the 1977 polls.

He advised Nawaz Sharif to act as a statesman and make key decisions to end the chaos and protests that erupted after allegations of rigging in the general elections.

He recommended to Nawaz Sharif to allow Peoples Party (PPP) to take over the Prime Minister’s office, facilitate reconciliation between the PML-N and the PTI, and show respect for mandate the PTI got in the elections.

He urged Nawaz to assume the position of President who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Mushahid noted that a coalition government would result in a tailspin and warned that the current political instability could lead to a tragedy similar to that of 1977 when Gen Ziaul Haq staged a coup, seized power, and enforced martial law, suspending the Constitution.