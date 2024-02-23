AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia threatening to bury Navalny on prison grounds, team says

AFP Published February 23, 2024

WARSAW: Russian authorities are threatening to bury Alexei Navalny on the grounds of the Arctic prison colony where he died unless his family agrees to a closed funeral, the opposition leader's team said Friday.

The 47-year-old Kremlin critic died last week after spending more than three years behind bars, prompting outrage and condemnation from Western leaders and his supporters.

Several leading Russian cultural figures and activists have called on authorities to release the body to his mother, who arrived at the prison colony in northern Siberia last Saturday.

Russia moves Navalny to a prison in the Arctic

"An hour ago, an investigator called Alexei's mother and gave her an ultimatum," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"She has three hours to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or Alexei will be buried in the colony."

His mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, "refused to negotiate... because they have no authority to decide how and where to bury her son", Yarmysh added.

She has now filed a lawsuit alleging the "desecration" of his body, said Ivan Zhdanov, an exiled ally of the late leader.

Navalny's team have said the Kremlin is "scared" of the opposition leader even after his death.

They believe the authorities do not want a public funeral as it would represent a show of support for Navalny's movement against President Vladimir Putin.

They previously called Putin a "killer" who was trying to cover his tracks by not allowing independent forensic analysis of Navalny's body.

The US State Department announced Friday it was imposing sanctions against three Russian officials over Navalny's death in prison.

Those named include Valery Boyarinev, the deputy director of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service which oversaw the remote Arctic penal colony where Navalny died.

"You can expect more... with respect to holding the Kremlin accountable for Mr. Navalny's death," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

On Wednesday, Britain announced sanctions against six Russian officials at the IK-3 Arctic Penal Colony "Polar Wolf", where Navalny died.

After days of being denied access, Navalny's mother Lyudmila said Thursday she had finally been allowed to see her dead son's body.

But she said the authorities were not willing to give her custody and wanted to bury him secretly.

More than 25 film makers, artists, Nobel Prize winners and opponents of Putin have so far called for his body to be released, in videos published by his team on social media.

They include Nobel Prize-winning editor Dmitry Muratov, protest rock band Pussy Riot member and activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, writer Victor Shenderovich and movie director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

"It's awkward to talk about this in a country that considers itself to still be Christian. Just give Lyudmila Ivanovna her son... without any conditions," Muratov said.

The authorities were trying to keep Navalny in solitary confinement even in death, he added -- just as they had done for long stints of his three years in prison.

"Putin was scared of Navalny for many years during his life," writer and long-time Putin critic Shenderovich said.

"Putin is scared of Navalny after his death -- after he killed Navalny he's still scared of him," he added.

Russia Alexei Navalny

Comments

200 characters

Russia threatening to bury Navalny on prison grounds, team says

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1.5%

IMF refrains from commenting on Imran Khan’s ‘letter’, says keen on working with new govt

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Newly-elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

PTI tones down stance on approaching IMF, says Pakistan should continue to engage lender

Red Sea is temporary issue, can reach CIS countries through Pakistan: CEO Dubai’s DP World

UAE removed, Kenya and Namibia added to int'l money laundering grey list

Pakistan dynasty’s crown jewel breeds resentment

PSL 2024 day 7 round-up: Peshawar Zalmi hold nerves to register first win

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories