AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Feb 23, 2024
Markets

Financials lead Indian shares to second straight weekly gains

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged their second straight week of gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index hitting record highs in all five sessions, buoyed by a rise in heavyweight financials.

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained 0.78% and 1%, respectively, for the week, despite falling 0.02% each on Friday.

The broader, domestically-focussed small-caps shed 0.12% this week, while mid-caps added 0.30%, both underperforming the benchmarks.

“Strong corporate profitability, robust domestic inflows, and steady macroeconomic data, including the acceleration of business activity have offset any concerns of valuations and sustained the rally in domestic equities,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

Dadheech expects the rally to continue leading up to India’s general elections later this year, driven by hopes of policy continuity.

Eight of the 13 major sectors posted weekly gains. Financials and banks added about 1% each.

Indian shares off to muted start

Financials are still in a “sweet spot” due to attractive valuations, especially in state-owned banks and strong earnings outlook, Dadheech said.

Consumer stocks advanced 1.53% after dropping 5.5% over the last four weeks, dragged by lacklustre quarterly results.

Realty stocks jumped 4.08%, leading sectoral gains for the week, with DLF climbing 4.16% due to land purchases.

IT stocks shed 1.12% for the week, pulled down by the losses in the first three sessions ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting.

“While a delay in U.S. rate cuts could weigh on the sector, evidence of macroeconomic resilience in the world’s largest economy augurs well for the sector,” said Pankaj Murarka, chief investment officer at Renaissance Investment Managers.

Energy index snapped a 16-week winning run, dragged by oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corp, on concerns over sustainability of refining and marketing margins.

