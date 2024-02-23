China stocks set to snap 8-session winning streak; policy move in focus

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Friday, on course to snap an eight-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits after recent gains and awaited further policy guidance and economic indicators to gauge if the market rally could sustain.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged 0.1% lower by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index remained flat.

“A-share investor sentiment had improved post-CNY (Chinese New Year) holidays amid stepped-up market-supportive measures and positive CNY travel data,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Market participants are cautiously awaiting for authorities’ next policy move, as China’s rubber stamp parliament - the National People’s Congress (NPC) - begins its annual meeting on March 5, although there has been no indication of major stimulus or a grand reform plan in the making.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.7 billion yuan of Chinese stocks so far on the day, after two sessions of net buying.

Official data showed China’s new home prices slowed their month-on-month declines in January, but the nationwide downward trend persisted despite Beijing’s efforts to revive demand.

Shares in energy and tourism lost more than 1% each, while media firms and infrastructure companies climbed more than 1% each.