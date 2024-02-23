PITB, Punjab police launch safe city projects in 3 divisions

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Punjab police, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched the state-of-the-art safe city project in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala which uses Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition system, automated number plate recognition (anpr) system, and tag and trace system to curb crimes.

This was disclosed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf; PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Afzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan and other senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf appreciated the team for successfully executing the project within record time. He congratulated the PITB software engineering wing for developing an indigenous solution.

