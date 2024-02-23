KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,087 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,551 tonnes of import cargo and 59,536 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,551 comprised of 13,418 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,650 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,080 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 24,346 tonnes of Wheat & 40,057 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,536 comprised of 33,473 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 235 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,779 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,049 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 4718 containers comprising of 1306 containers import and 3412 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 911 of 20’s and 342 of 40’s loaded while 131 of 20’s and 150 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 556 of 20’s and 798 of 40’s loaded containers while 282 of 20’s and 489 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Carina, Seaspan Amazon, Yateeka, Jolly Rosa & Fairchem Edge berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Ian H, Euphoria, Nd Armonia, Ever Utile, Zao Galaxy & Xin Shan Tou sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Simaisam, Xpress Salween, Wide Alpha and MSC Ellenleft the port on today morning and four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Visayas, Torm Elizabeth and Chemroad Haya are expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of252,114tonnes, comprising 206,028tonnes imports cargo and 46,086tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,181 Containers (3,771 TEUs Imports and 2,410 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a general cargo carrier ‘Rong Da Chang Sha’and another ship APL Le Havre carrying Havey lift cargo and Containers are expected to take berth MW-2 and QICT on Thursday, 22nd February, while another Containers ship APL Le Havreis due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more container ships, Mombasa Express and Hansa Rotenburg are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 23rd February 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024