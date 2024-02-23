KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.306 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,526.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.838 billion, followed by Crude (PKR 3.067 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.651 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.583 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.994 billion), Silver (PKR 877.262 million), Natural Gas (PKR 391.74 million), SP500 (PKR 246.452 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 225.247 million), DJ (PKR 172.539 million), Palladium (PKR 107.341 million), Copper (PKR 87.814 million)and Brent (PKR 64.555 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 46 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 105.817 million) were traded.

