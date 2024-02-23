AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
IK will write to IMF not to sanction new loan before vote rigging audit: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), seeking an audit of the poll rigging before giving any loan to Pakistan.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with the PTI founding chairman at Adiala jail, PTI leaders Ali Zafar along with PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, said that “the founding PTI chairman Imran Khan will write a letter to IMF, demanding it to stop their support for Pakistan due to rigged elections”.

“Imran Khan will issue a letter to IMF today. The charter of IMF, EU, and other organisations stipulates that they can function or provide loan to a country only if there’s good governance,” said Zafar.

He said that the most important section of their charter is that a country should be democratic. He said that if there is no democracy, these institutions cannot function in those countries nor should they.

“The basic pillar of a democracy is a free and fair election. However, the entire world saw how the nation’s mandate was stolen. Let’s leave pre-poll rigging aside, but in post-poll rigging victory was snatched from PTI’s winning candidates in broad daylight,” he added.

He said that people’s mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night, and going to IMF for a bailout package would be detrimental to the country without conducting the audit of the election results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

