Accused involved in social media drive against CJP held

ISLAMABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies have reportedly arrested a man allegedly involved in a malicious social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The person identified as Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, allegedly misused the platform “X” (formerly Twitter) to malign and hurl death threats at the Chief Justice.

Wasay is alleged to have played a significant role in orchestrating a detrimental social media campaign against Qazi Faez Isa. Law Enforcement Agencies took swift action, promptly detaining the suspect. An investigation is reportedly under way to identify those involved in the social media campaign against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

