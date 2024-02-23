AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.4 (0.72%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 43.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-23

Accused involved in social media drive against CJP held

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies have reportedly arrested a man allegedly involved in a malicious social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The person identified as Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, allegedly misused the platform “X” (formerly Twitter) to malign and hurl death threats at the Chief Justice.

Wasay is alleged to have played a significant role in orchestrating a detrimental social media campaign against Qazi Faez Isa. Law Enforcement Agencies took swift action, promptly detaining the suspect. An investigation is reportedly under way to identify those involved in the social media campaign against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Arrested social media CJP

Comments

200 characters

Accused involved in social media drive against CJP held

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories