AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.4 (0.72%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 43.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-23

Bushra cannot be shifted to Adiala Jail due to security threats

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed that founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi cannot be shifted to the Adiala Jail due to security threats.

The Superintendent Adiala Jail on Thursday informed this to a single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who conducted hearing of the petition moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi urged the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Banigala, which is declared a sub-jail, to Adiala Jail.

The Adiala jail superintendent submitted a report in the court and informed it about the reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala. The report of jail authorities stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated in the premises. It added that therefore, shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not feasible.

The report outlined that the logistical constraints and security considerations made it impractical to accommodate Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail.

However, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad is yet to submit a response to the court. A law officer, sought more time for the Chief Commissioner submission of reply. The court accepted his request and deferred the hearing till March 7 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the bench also directed respondent No 1 (Chief Commissioner Islamabad) to bring on record all the relevant documentation which led to the issuance of the impugned notification dated 31.01.2024. 

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, 24 sentenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.

In her petition, she prayed to the IHC to set aside the January 31 notification, issued by the Office of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, at the request of the jail superintendent, declaring Imran residence as a sub-jail for Bushra Bibi.

The petition mentioned that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.

She cited Islamabad chief commissioner, Adiala jail superintendent, Inspector General of Police, Punjab prisons and the state as respondents in the case.

Bushra further mentioned that all citizens are equal in eyes of law, stating that other political workers are in jails with ordinary prisoners. My transfer to Banigala Sub Jail after having me wait for 11 hours after the sentencing is against equal rights,  she added.

After 9 p.m., the petitioner was informed that she had to be shifted to another jail to serve her sentence, and later Bushra was brought to the Banigala residence. It was informed later that Imran house had been declared a sub-jail,  the petition said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC PTI Bushra Bibi Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

Bushra cannot be shifted to Adiala Jail due to security threats

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories