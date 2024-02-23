Bushra cannot be shifted to Adiala Jail due to security threats

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed that founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi cannot be shifted to the Adiala Jail due to security threats.

The Superintendent Adiala Jail on Thursday informed this to a single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who conducted hearing of the petition moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi urged the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Banigala, which is declared a sub-jail, to Adiala Jail.

The Adiala jail superintendent submitted a report in the court and informed it about the reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala. The report of jail authorities stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated in the premises. It added that therefore, shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not feasible.

The report outlined that the logistical constraints and security considerations made it impractical to accommodate Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail.

However, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad is yet to submit a response to the court. A law officer, sought more time for the Chief Commissioner submission of reply. The court accepted his request and deferred the hearing till March 7 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the bench also directed respondent No 1 (Chief Commissioner Islamabad) to bring on record all the relevant documentation which led to the issuance of the impugned notification dated 31.01.2024. 

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, 24 sentenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.

In her petition, she prayed to the IHC to set aside the January 31 notification, issued by the Office of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, at the request of the jail superintendent, declaring Imran residence as a sub-jail for Bushra Bibi.

The petition mentioned that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.

She cited Islamabad chief commissioner, Adiala jail superintendent, Inspector General of Police, Punjab prisons and the state as respondents in the case.

Bushra further mentioned that all citizens are equal in eyes of law, stating that other political workers are in jails with ordinary prisoners. My transfer to Banigala Sub Jail after having me wait for 11 hours after the sentencing is against equal rights,  she added.

After 9 p.m., the petitioner was informed that she had to be shifted to another jail to serve her sentence, and later Bushra was brought to the Banigala residence. It was informed later that Imran house had been declared a sub-jail,  the petition said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024