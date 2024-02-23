WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 22, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Feb-24 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104923 0.104786
Euro 0.815062 0.8148 0.812828 0.81213
Japanese yen 0.0050254 0.00501799 0.0050273 0.00502768
U.K. pound 0.951321 0.949557 0.951155 0.948846
U.S. dollar 0.754059 0.754305 0.754855 0.755962
Algerian dinar 0.0056126 0.00561484 0.0056177 0.00561868
Australian dollar 0.495266 0.492637 0.492014 0.490241
Botswana pula 0.0551217 0.0549888 0.0550289 0.0549584
Brazilian real 0.152687 0.151714 0.152093
Brunei dollar 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761
Canadian dollar 0.558 0.559815 0.560262
Chilean peso 0.0007825 0.00078067 0.0007847 0.00078758
Czech koruna 0.0321149 0.0320558 0.0319232 0.0319632
Danish krone 0.109338 0.109307 0.109037 0.108942
Indian rupee 0.0090976 0.00909125 0.0090905 0.00910667
Israeli New Shekel 0.204963 0.20632 0.209159 0.208426
Korean won 0.0005636 0.00056553 0.0005662 0.00056546
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45143 2.45063 2.45442
Malaysian ringgit 0.157358 0.157409 0.157936 0.158201
Mauritian rupee 0.0164067 0.0164737 0.0164683 0.0164469
Mexican peso 0.0441996 0.0442517 0.0442466 0.0442912
New Zealand dollar 0.465254 0.462955 0.460084 0.460419
Norwegian krone 0.0719097 0.0719311 0.0715801 0.0714837
Omani rial 1.96114 1.96178 1.96609
Peruvian sol 0.19971 0.197296 0.195642
Philippine peso 0.0134473 0.0134683 0.0134796 0.0134448
Polish zloty 0.188675 0.188605 0.187193 0.18668
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.0081574 0.00816798 0.0081563 0.00823275
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201082 0.201148 0.20159
Singapore dollar 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761
South African rand 0.0399233 0.0395585 0.0399707 0.0397894
Swedish krona 0.0727245 0.0726299 0.0721521 0.0721414
Swiss franc 0.856593 0.855658 0.857303 0.856129
Thai baht 0.0209414 0.0208631 0.0209037 0.0209135
Trinidadian dollar 0.1116 0.111956 0.112202
U.A.E. dirham 0.205393 0.205844
Uruguayan peso 0.0193139 0.0192875 0.0193331
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
