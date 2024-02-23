WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Feb-24 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104923 0.104786 Euro 0.815062 0.8148 0.812828 0.81213 Japanese yen 0.0050254 0.00501799 0.0050273 0.00502768 U.K. pound 0.951321 0.949557 0.951155 0.948846 U.S. dollar 0.754059 0.754305 0.754855 0.755962 Algerian dinar 0.0056126 0.00561484 0.0056177 0.00561868 Australian dollar 0.495266 0.492637 0.492014 0.490241 Botswana pula 0.0551217 0.0549888 0.0550289 0.0549584 Brazilian real 0.152687 0.151714 0.152093 Brunei dollar 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 Canadian dollar 0.558 0.559815 0.560262 Chilean peso 0.0007825 0.00078067 0.0007847 0.00078758 Czech koruna 0.0321149 0.0320558 0.0319232 0.0319632 Danish krone 0.109338 0.109307 0.109037 0.108942 Indian rupee 0.0090976 0.00909125 0.0090905 0.00910667 Israeli New Shekel 0.204963 0.20632 0.209159 0.208426 Korean won 0.0005636 0.00056553 0.0005662 0.00056546 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45143 2.45063 2.45442 Malaysian ringgit 0.157358 0.157409 0.157936 0.158201 Mauritian rupee 0.0164067 0.0164737 0.0164683 0.0164469 Mexican peso 0.0441996 0.0442517 0.0442466 0.0442912 New Zealand dollar 0.465254 0.462955 0.460084 0.460419 Norwegian krone 0.0719097 0.0719311 0.0715801 0.0714837 Omani rial 1.96114 1.96178 1.96609 Peruvian sol 0.19971 0.197296 0.195642 Philippine peso 0.0134473 0.0134683 0.0134796 0.0134448 Polish zloty 0.188675 0.188605 0.187193 0.18668 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.0081574 0.00816798 0.0081563 0.00823275 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201082 0.201148 0.20159 Singapore dollar 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 South African rand 0.0399233 0.0395585 0.0399707 0.0397894 Swedish krona 0.0727245 0.0726299 0.0721521 0.0721414 Swiss franc 0.856593 0.855658 0.857303 0.856129 Thai baht 0.0209414 0.0208631 0.0209037 0.0209135 Trinidadian dollar 0.1116 0.111956 0.112202 U.A.E. dirham 0.205393 0.205844 Uruguayan peso 0.0193139 0.0192875 0.0193331 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

