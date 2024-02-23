AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 22, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Hafnia         Disc.Jp-1      Gas Pakistan       19-02-2024
                  Yangtze                       (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3              Lv Lizzy       Disc           Gas Pakistan       21-02-2024
                                 Mogas          (Pvt) Ltd
B-2               Fairchem       Load           Alpine Marine      21-02-2024
                                 Ethanol        Services
B-6/B-7           Vela Star      Disc           Alpine Marine      15-02-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-9/B-8           Jolly Rosa     D/L            Eastern Sea        21-02-2024
                                 Container      Transport
B-10/B-11         Great          Disc Wheat     North Star         19-02-2024
                  Spring         in Bulk        International
B-11              JinAo          Load           Bulk Shipping      12-02-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Feng Shou      Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Hai            Cargo          Logistics          19-02-2024
B-14/B-15         Egale          Disc Wheat     Ocean              16-02-2024
                                                Services
B-17/B-16         AAI            Disc           Bulk Shipping      16-02-2024
                  Evolution      Wheat          Agencies
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      09-02-2024
                                                line
Nmb-2             Al             Load Cows      Al Faizan          09-02-2024
                  Muzammil                      International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Rakan 5        Load Rice      Bulk Shipping      13-02-2024
                                                Agencies
B-24/B-25         Carina         Load           Gearbulk           21-02-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Seaspan        D/L            Hapag Lioyd Pak    21-02-2024
                                 Containers     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yateeka           22-02-2024     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Seaspan           22-02-2024     D/L Containers               Hapag Lioyd Pak
Amazon                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Hafnia            22-02-2024     Disc.Jp-1                       Gas Pakistan
Yangtze                                                             (Pvt) Ltd
Jolly Rosa        22-02-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Banglar           22-02-2024     D/8000 Soya                   Ocean Services
Agradoot                         Bean Oil
M.t. Quetta       22-02-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship.Corp
Uafl Liberty      22-02-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Wide Alpha        22-02-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                  Express Pak
KslQingyang       22-02-2024     D/19008                     Seahawks Pvt Ltd
                                 General Cargo
X-Press           23-02-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Salween                                                       Shipping Agency
Stephanie C       23-02-2024     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Msc Spring III    23-02-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
TS Singapore      23-02-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
GslNcoletta       23-02-2024     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Kota Layang       23-02-2024     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Cosco Venice      23-02-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H             22-02-2024     -                                          -
Euphoria          22-02-2024     D/L Container                              -
Nd Armonia        22-02-2024     Disc. Rock                                 -
                                 Phosohate
Ever Utile        22-02-2024     D/L Container                              -
Zao Galaxy        22-02-2024     Disc. Chemical                             -
Xin Shan Tou      22-02-2024     D/L Container                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              BeksNazk       Wheat          East Wind       Feb. 20, 2024
MW-2              Visayas        Rice           Ocean           Feb. 18, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Agia Eirini    Coal           Alpine          Feb. 21, 2024
                  Force
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Corona,        Palm oil       Alpine           Feb. 21,2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak       Feb. 21,2024
                  Cabo Verde
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Ellen      Containers     MSC Pak          Feb. 21,2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Torm           Gas oil        Alpine           Feb.21, 2024
                  Elizabeth
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea            Canola         Ocean           Feb. 20, 2024
                  Champion                      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M               Feb. 21, 2024
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Haya              Chemicals      Alpine                         Feb. 21, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Weco
Madeleine         Palm oil       Alpine                          Feb.21, 2024
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Simaisma          LNG            G.S.A                           Feb.22, 2024
Xpress
Salween           Containers     Xpress Feerder                          -do-
Wide Alpha        Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Rong Da
Chang Sha         Gen. Cargo     Legend                         Feb. 22, 2024
Medi Chiba        Canola         Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  seeds
Fame              Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
                  seed
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sunny Bay         Coal           Ocean World                                -
Jade
Prosperity        Coal           Ocean World                                -
Stefanost         Wheat          Alpine                                     -
Evriali           Wheat          Unicorn                                    -
Han He            Rice           East Wind                                  -
Blue Cecil        Corn           X-press Feeder                             -
Fast              Cement         Globel Marine                              -
Shimanammi
Star              Bentonite      Universal                                  -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Le Havre      Containers     Maersk Pak                     Feb. 22, 2024
Mombasa
Express           Containers                                    Feb. 23, 2024
Hansa
Rotenburg         Containers                                             -do-
Al-Bidda          LNG            G.S.A                          Feb. 24, 2024
=============================================================================

