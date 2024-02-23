Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 22, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Hafnia Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan 19-02-2024 Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd OP-3 Lv Lizzy Disc Gas Pakistan 21-02-2024 Mogas (Pvt) Ltd B-2 Fairchem Load Alpine Marine 21-02-2024 Ethanol Services B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Alpine Marine 15-02-2024 Wheat Services B-9/B-8 Jolly Rosa D/L Eastern Sea 21-02-2024 Container Transport B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024 Spring in Bulk International B-11 JinAo Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Feng Shou Disc General Legend Shipping & Hai Cargo Logistics 19-02-2024 B-14/B-15 Egale Disc Wheat Ocean 16-02-2024 Services B-17/B-16 AAI Disc Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024 Evolution Wheat Agencies Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S. Shipping 09-02-2024 line Nmb-2 Al Load Cows Al Faizan 09-02-2024 Muzammil International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024 Agencies B-24/B-25 Carina Load Gearbulk 21-02-2024 Clinkers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Seaspan D/L Hapag Lioyd Pak 21-02-2024 Containers Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yateeka 22-02-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services Seaspan 22-02-2024 D/L Containers Hapag Lioyd Pak Amazon Pvt. Ltd Hafnia 22-02-2024 Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd Jolly Rosa 22-02-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Banglar 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Ocean Services Agradoot Bean Oil M.t. Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corp Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pak KslQingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 Seahawks Pvt Ltd General Cargo X-Press 23-02-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Salween Shipping Agency Stephanie C 23-02-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping Msc Spring III 23-02-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan TS Singapore 23-02-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency GslNcoletta 23-02-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Kota Layang 23-02-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Cosco Venice 23-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ian H 22-02-2024 - - Euphoria 22-02-2024 D/L Container - Nd Armonia 22-02-2024 Disc. Rock - Phosohate Ever Utile 22-02-2024 D/L Container - Zao Galaxy 22-02-2024 Disc. Chemical - Xin Shan Tou 22-02-2024 D/L Container - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Feb. 20, 2024 MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean Feb. 18, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Agia Eirini Coal Alpine Feb. 21, 2024 Force ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Corona, Palm oil Alpine Feb. 21,2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 21,2024 Cabo Verde ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Feb. 21,2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Torm Gas oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024 Elizabeth ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Canola Ocean Feb. 20, 2024 Champion Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M Feb. 21, 2024 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Haya Chemicals Alpine Feb. 21, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Weco Madeleine Palm oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024 Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Simaisma LNG G.S.A Feb.22, 2024 Xpress Salween Containers Xpress Feerder -do- Wide Alpha Containers -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Rong Da Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend Feb. 22, 2024 Medi Chiba Canola Alpine Waiting for Berths seeds Fame Soyabean Ocean Services - seed Rigel Palm oil Alpine - XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine - Sunny Bay Coal Ocean World - Jade Prosperity Coal Ocean World - Stefanost Wheat Alpine - Evriali Wheat Unicorn - Han He Rice East Wind - Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder - Fast Cement Globel Marine - Shimanammi Star Bentonite Universal - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Le Havre Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 22, 2024 Mombasa Express Containers Feb. 23, 2024 Hansa Rotenburg Containers -do- Al-Bidda LNG G.S.A Feb. 24, 2024 =============================================================================

