KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 22, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Hafnia Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan 19-02-2024
Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3 Lv Lizzy Disc Gas Pakistan 21-02-2024
Mogas (Pvt) Ltd
B-2 Fairchem Load Alpine Marine 21-02-2024
Ethanol Services
B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Alpine Marine 15-02-2024
Wheat Services
B-9/B-8 Jolly Rosa D/L Eastern Sea 21-02-2024
Container Transport
B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024
Spring in Bulk International
B-11 JinAo Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Feng Shou Disc General Legend Shipping &
Hai Cargo Logistics 19-02-2024
B-14/B-15 Egale Disc Wheat Ocean 16-02-2024
Services
B-17/B-16 AAI Disc Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024
Evolution Wheat Agencies
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S. Shipping 09-02-2024
line
Nmb-2 Al Load Cows Al Faizan 09-02-2024
Muzammil International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024
Agencies
B-24/B-25 Carina Load Gearbulk 21-02-2024
Clinkers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Seaspan D/L Hapag Lioyd Pak 21-02-2024
Containers Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yateeka 22-02-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Seaspan 22-02-2024 D/L Containers Hapag Lioyd Pak
Amazon Pvt. Ltd
Hafnia 22-02-2024 Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan
Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd
Jolly Rosa 22-02-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Banglar 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Ocean Services
Agradoot Bean Oil
M.t. Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corp
Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pak
KslQingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 Seahawks Pvt Ltd
General Cargo
X-Press 23-02-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Salween Shipping Agency
Stephanie C 23-02-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Msc Spring III 23-02-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
TS Singapore 23-02-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
GslNcoletta 23-02-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Kota Layang 23-02-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Cosco Venice 23-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H 22-02-2024 - -
Euphoria 22-02-2024 D/L Container -
Nd Armonia 22-02-2024 Disc. Rock -
Phosohate
Ever Utile 22-02-2024 D/L Container -
Zao Galaxy 22-02-2024 Disc. Chemical -
Xin Shan Tou 22-02-2024 D/L Container -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Feb. 20, 2024
MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean Feb. 18, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Agia Eirini Coal Alpine Feb. 21, 2024
Force
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Corona, Palm oil Alpine Feb. 21,2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 21,2024
Cabo Verde
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Feb. 21,2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Torm Gas oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024
Elizabeth
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Canola Ocean Feb. 20, 2024
Champion Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M Feb. 21, 2024
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Haya Chemicals Alpine Feb. 21, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Weco
Madeleine Palm oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Simaisma LNG G.S.A Feb.22, 2024
Xpress
Salween Containers Xpress Feerder -do-
Wide Alpha Containers -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Rong Da
Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend Feb. 22, 2024
Medi Chiba Canola Alpine Waiting for Berths
seeds
Fame Soyabean Ocean Services -
seed
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -
Sunny Bay Coal Ocean World -
Jade
Prosperity Coal Ocean World -
Stefanost Wheat Alpine -
Evriali Wheat Unicorn -
Han He Rice East Wind -
Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder -
Fast Cement Globel Marine -
Shimanammi
Star Bentonite Universal -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Le Havre Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 22, 2024
Mombasa
Express Containers Feb. 23, 2024
Hansa
Rotenburg Containers -do-
Al-Bidda LNG G.S.A Feb. 24, 2024
=============================================================================
