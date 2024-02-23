AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

IT sector will not flourish with frequent social media/internet blockage

Bilal Hussain Published 23 Feb, 2024 05:14pm

If the government of Pakistan wants to see the IT sector flourish and its exports to line up – the government must do at least one thing – not shut down the internet and block social media platforms.

One of the biggest changes the internet and its applications have brought is bringing people closer in many aspects. It has also brought about economic implications in that it has brought people in close proximity to work. They can work remotely, as well as find freelance projects work through clients on LinkedIn or ask parties for projects directly on Twitter.

Former IT Minister Aminul Haq last year had vowed that social media sites and its applications will never be shut down again. However, since then, the country has faced perhaps more shutdowns than ever before.

US calls on Pakistan to lift social media restrictions

Seamless, unrestricted and uninterrupted internet and social media platforms are not just important for the IT sector and IT and IT enabled services (ITeS), but many other sectors too such as the media industry.

Daily wage workers belonging to the ride-hailing and food delivery industry also struggle without connectivity.

Meanwhile, IT software exporters and freelancers are left twiddling their thumbs – in some cases, even losing their clients after failing to meet project deadlines.

Internet shutdowns also erodes the trust of foreign clients.

Clients using Pakistani software houses and freelancers do not rely on just lower priced services– they also need timely services.

Those who run Pakistan need to learn a bit about ‘Management Science’.

Internet services suspended on security concerns

A client that is purchasing services schedules the delivery of said services in a sequential manner. In that, other services are queued one after another .

One delayed step in the chain may lead to disrupting the whole project, therefore eliminating countries like Pakistan out of their list of potential services providers.

Therefore, they may opt to buy services at even twice the price from other countries just because they are unable to receive them in a timely manner.

The government, by shutting down internet and social media platforms, is failing many Pakistani workers in the industry from acquiring and retaining lucrative clients because time and trust is of utmost importance to them.

Additionally, these firms are no doubt seeing reports of internet and social media shutdowns in Pakistan – and its a huge red flag for them.

They may even find themselves turning away from the market entirely – disassociating themselves from a market where the government shuts down internet whenever they feel like it.

Services on election day: Internet suspension: SHC seeks reasons from Centre

Pakistan possesses the world’s second-largest online freelance workforce, comprising approximately one million individuals.

However, Pakistani freelancers are ranked fourth on the list of money amassed within the global freelancing industry where a fewer number of freelancers are collecting higher amounts. One of the many reasons for this can be lack of trust in timely provision of services.

The IT sector is not just one sector it enables many other sectors – perhaps all sectors of the mostly documented economy.

People were unable to use their debit or credit cards to shop on election day because of the internet shutdown. This works in favour of the cash economy and therefore, the undocumented economy.

Can Pakistan boost its IT exports to $25 billion in a few years?

The internet and its applications are mandatory for businesses and the economy to run swiftly.

Shutting down the internet – even for a single day – has long-term impact. It should be eliminated from the country’s list of SOPs.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Bilal Hussain

The writer is a Reporter at Business Recorder (Digital)

Twitter IT industry LinkedIn IT & ITeS exports

Comments

200 characters

IT sector will not flourish with frequent social media/internet blockage

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1.5%

Newly-elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

PTI tones down stance on approaching IMF, says Pakistan should continue to engage lender

PPP finalises Murad Ali Shah’s name for Sindh CM

Red Sea is temporary issue, can reach CIS countries through Pakistan: CEO Dubai’s DP World

Pakistan dynasty’s crown jewel breeds resentment

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

G20 says two-state solution only answer to Israel-Palestinian conflict

With spears and shields, India’s Nihang Sikh warriors join farmers’ protest

Read more stories