Brussels Airlines to restart flights to Israel

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 02:42pm

BRUSSELS: Brussels Airlines said on Thursday that it will restart flights to Israel from March 24. Like many other carriers, the Belgian airline stopped flying to Israel after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The decision to resume flights was made “after careful consideration with all relevant departments,” it said in a statement.

The carrier, which is a subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa , will begin by operating three flights per week from Brussels to Tel Aviv.

Lufthansa says strike to axe up to 90pc of flights

On Wednesday, United Airlines became the first American carrier to announce the resumption of direct US flights to Israel.

