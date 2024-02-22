AIRLINK 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.57%)
BOP 6.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
DGKC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.46%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.35%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 116.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
PAEL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
PIAA 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.64%)
PPL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.81%)
PRL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SEARL 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.7%)
SNGP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.48%)
SSGC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
TRG 76.39 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (5.06%)
UNITY 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,311 Increased By 25.1 (0.4%)
BR30 21,641 Increased By 55 (0.25%)
KSE100 61,802 Increased By 242.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,792 Increased By 73.8 (0.36%)
Shanghai nickel at 3-week high as potential sanctions on Russia lift supply fears

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Shanghai nickel prices jumped more than 2% on Thursday to a three-week high as traders assessed concerns over global supply with speculation of renewed US sanctions against Russia.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.6% at 130,570 yuan ($18,152.37) a metric ton, as of 0312 GMT, hitting its highest levels since Jan. 29.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange retreated 0.3% to $16,885 per ton, having jumped 3.6% in the previous session and posting the biggest daily gain since last November.

US President Joe Biden said Washington plans to unveil a major sanctions package against Moscow on Friday.

Nickel prices rise on talk of Indonesia pricing change

This could involve metals, which are a major source of revenue for the country. Russia is a main producer of nickel and aluminium.

Elsewhere, LME aluminium slid 0.2% to $2,216, having hit a three-week high in the prior session, copper was flat at $8,542, zinc was steady at $2,394, lead was unmoved at 0.8% to $2,078 and tin rose 0.3% to $26,370.

The dollar index held broadly steady as traders awaited a slew of business activity surveys to gauge the health of major economies and what that may mean for the global interest rate outlook.

SHFE aluminium slipped 0.6% to 18,780 yuan a ton, while copper was up 0.4% at 69,050 yuan, tin dipped 0.3% to 217,840 yuan, zinc gained 0.2% to 20,385 yuan, while lead ticked 0.3% higher at 15,875 yuan.

