QUETTA: It has been decided to elevate Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the sources, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has nominated Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as Supreme Court judge.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission to be held on February 23 will consider the appointment of Justice Naeem Akhtar. The meeting also ponder over the appointment of a new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).