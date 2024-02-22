AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Nestlé Pakistan initiates first urban forest tree-plantation activity

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan launched its first urban forest tree plantation activity at Allama Iqbal International Airport with 25,000 trees, under its Nestlé Cares initiative to support endeavors to reduce carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050.

Organized in partnership with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Authority, a large number of the Company’s employees, students from Healthier Kids partner schools, and civil society members participated in the volunteer activity.

Leading the volunteer work, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Forests are the lungs of our planet, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. However, deforestation and urbanization have led to the loss of green spaces, impacting our environment and the well-being of our communities. It is our responsibility to reverse this trend and create a more sustainable and livable future.”

“We will accomplish this with additional plantation activities in Lahore, Kabirwala and Sheikhupura. Our strategy aims to help restore forests and protect natural habitats while promoting sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, Director Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “A greener Pakistan is in the best interests of everyone and urban forests such as these will help improve the quality of air in the city of Lahore and surrounding areas. I would like to express my gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for stepping forward and assisting us.”

A second Urban Forest Tree plantation is planned at Canal-Jalo Park junction where Nestlé will plant an additional 25,000 trees, comprising plant species such as Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, Sukhchain, followed by tree plantations at Sheikhupura and Kabirwala.

