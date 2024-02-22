KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 193,397 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,799 tonnes of import cargo and 62,598 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 130,799 comprised of 48,474 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 27,535 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,720 tonnes of Rock Phosphate,22,653 tonnes of Wheat & 25,417 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 62,598 comprised of 46,673 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,52 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,617 tonnes of Clinkers, 856 tonnes of Rice & 400 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 7983 containers comprising of 3497 containers import and 4468 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1028 of 20’s and 958 of 40’s loaded while 135 of 20’s and 209 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 969 of 20’s and 891 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 856 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Ever Utile, Aqua-1, Xin Shan Tou, Euphoria & Lv Lizzy berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Captain Karam, Ym Express, Meizan & Cscl Jupiter sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 148,934 tonnes, comprising 127,011 tonnes imports cargo and 21,923 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,615 Containers (1,856 TEUs Imports and 759 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Chemroad Haya, Corona, Ullswater, Agia Erini Force, MSC Ellen and Xpress Salween & two more ships Maersk Cabo Verde and Wide Alpha carrying Chemicals, Palm oil, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, SSGC, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday ,21st February, and APL Le Havreis due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 22nd February 2024.

