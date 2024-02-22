KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.422 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,066.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.900 billion, followed by NSDQ100 (PKR 5.174 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.908 billion), Crude (PKR 3.274 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.136billion), Silver (PKR 788.454 million), DJ (PKR 258.833 million), Natural Gas (PKR 254.045 million), SP500 (PKR 218.967 million), Copper (PKR 172.066 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 150.382 million) and Brent (PKR 139.331 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 37 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 47.617 million) were traded.

