Toshakhana case: Hearing against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani and others adjourned till Mar 6

Fazal Sher Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and others without proceedings till March 6.

The Accountability Court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case without proceedings as the newly-appointed judge Nasir Javed Rana did not take charge till March 13, but following the request of Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah, court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 6.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

