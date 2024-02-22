WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 21, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104786
Euro 0.8148 0.812828 0.81213 0.810714
Japanese yen 0.00501799 0.00502734 0.00502768 0.00502395
U.K. pound 0.949557 0.951155 0.948846 0.949957
U.S. dollar 0.754305 0.754855 0.755962 0.756757
Algerian dinar 0.00561484 0.00561772 0.00561868 0.00562119
Australian dollar 0.492637 0.492014 0.490241 0.489168
Botswana pula 0.0549888 0.0550289 0.0549584 0.0550162
Brazilian real 0.151714 0.152093 0.152213
Brunei dollar 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395
Canadian dollar 0.560262 0.558492
Chilean peso 0.00078067 0.00078472 0.00078758 0.00077891
Czech koruna 0.0320558 0.0319232 0.0319632 0.0319806
Danish krone 0.109307 0.109037 0.108942 0.108767
Indian rupee 0.00909125 0.00909053 0.00910667 0.00910807
Israeli New Shekel 0.20632 0.209159 0.208426 0.206708
Korean won 0.00056553 0.0005662 0.00056546 0.00056968
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45063 2.45442 2.45621
Malaysian ringgit 0.157409 0.157936 0.158201 0.158202
Mauritian rupee 0.0164737 0.0164683 0.0164469 0.0164454
Mexican peso 0.0442466 0.0442912 0.0442276
New Zealand dollar 0.462955 0.460084 0.460419 0.458254
Norwegian krone 0.0719311 0.0715801 0.0714837 0.0715075
Omani rial 1.96178 1.96609 1.96816
Peruvian sol 0.195642 0.195544
Philippine peso 0.0134683 0.0134796 0.0134448 0.013521
Polish zloty 0.188605 0.187193 0.18668 0.186425
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.00816798 0.00815626 0.00823275 0.00827676
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201148 0.20159 0.201802
Singapore dollar 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395
South African rand 0.0395585 0.0399707 0.0397894 0.0394594
Swedish krona 0.0726299 0.0721521 0.0721414 0.071664
Swiss franc 0.855658 0.857303 0.856129 0.853165
Thai baht 0.0208631 0.0209037 0.0209135 0.0209651
Trinidadian dollar 0.112202 0.112209
U.A.E. dirham 0.205393 0.205844 0.20606
Uruguayan peso 0.0193331 0.0193134
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments