WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104786 Euro 0.8148 0.812828 0.81213 0.810714 Japanese yen 0.00501799 0.00502734 0.00502768 0.00502395 U.K. pound 0.949557 0.951155 0.948846 0.949957 U.S. dollar 0.754305 0.754855 0.755962 0.756757 Algerian dinar 0.00561484 0.00561772 0.00561868 0.00562119 Australian dollar 0.492637 0.492014 0.490241 0.489168 Botswana pula 0.0549888 0.0550289 0.0549584 0.0550162 Brazilian real 0.151714 0.152093 0.152213 Brunei dollar 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 Canadian dollar 0.560262 0.558492 Chilean peso 0.00078067 0.00078472 0.00078758 0.00077891 Czech koruna 0.0320558 0.0319232 0.0319632 0.0319806 Danish krone 0.109307 0.109037 0.108942 0.108767 Indian rupee 0.00909125 0.00909053 0.00910667 0.00910807 Israeli New Shekel 0.20632 0.209159 0.208426 0.206708 Korean won 0.00056553 0.0005662 0.00056546 0.00056968 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45063 2.45442 2.45621 Malaysian ringgit 0.157409 0.157936 0.158201 0.158202 Mauritian rupee 0.0164737 0.0164683 0.0164469 0.0164454 Mexican peso 0.0442466 0.0442912 0.0442276 New Zealand dollar 0.462955 0.460084 0.460419 0.458254 Norwegian krone 0.0719311 0.0715801 0.0714837 0.0715075 Omani rial 1.96178 1.96609 1.96816 Peruvian sol 0.195642 0.195544 Philippine peso 0.0134683 0.0134796 0.0134448 0.013521 Polish zloty 0.188605 0.187193 0.18668 0.186425 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00816798 0.00815626 0.00823275 0.00827676 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201148 0.20159 0.201802 Singapore dollar 0.560238 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 South African rand 0.0395585 0.0399707 0.0397894 0.0394594 Swedish krona 0.0726299 0.0721521 0.0721414 0.071664 Swiss franc 0.855658 0.857303 0.856129 0.853165 Thai baht 0.0208631 0.0209037 0.0209135 0.0209651 Trinidadian dollar 0.112202 0.112209 U.A.E. dirham 0.205393 0.205844 0.20606 Uruguayan peso 0.0193331 0.0193134 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024