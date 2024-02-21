AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
Iran says Israel is responsible for ‘plot’ against gas pipelines

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 01:13pm

DUBAI: Israel was behind last week’s attack on Iranian gas pipelines, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Two explosions hit Iran’s main south-north gas pipeline network on Feb. 14 and were initially described by Owji as a “terrorist act of sabotage”, without naming any suspects.

“The enemy intended to disrupt households’ gas supplies but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes,” Owji said on Wednesday.

Iran’s main gas pipeline hit by probable sabotage, state media report

In December, a hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out a cyber-attack which disrupted as much as 70% of Iran’s petrol stations.

