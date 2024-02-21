AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
Sports

Virat Kohli ends speculation over absence with baby announcement

AFP Published 21 Feb, 2024 12:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has announced the birth of his second child, ending speculation over the reason for his absence from India’s ongoing home Test series against England.

Kohli said his wife, the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, delivered a baby boy last Thursday.

The couple already have a daughter named Vamika.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” Kohli, 35, said on Instagram.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” he added late Tuesday.

Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests v England

Star batsman Kohli, a hero in cricket-crazy India, had opted out of the five-match series against England citing personal reasons.

The lack of detail led to intense speculation.

India currently lead the series 2-1, with the fourth Test starting in Ranchi on Friday.

The fifth and final Test will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Virat Kohli Bollywood INDIA CRICKET Dharamsala Anushka Sharma INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Vamika

