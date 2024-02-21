AIRLINK 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.82%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 67.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.95%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
OGDC 115.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.78%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
PPL 104.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.57%)
PRL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.5%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.49%)
SNGP 63.83 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.56%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 69.32 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.54%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,237 Increased By 74.3 (1.21%)
BR30 21,334 Increased By 351.5 (1.68%)
KSE100 61,090 Increased By 625.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 20,543 Increased By 245 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qantas’ pilots suspend strike plan on Cyclone Lincoln risk

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 10:57am

Pilots at Network Aviation, a subsidiary of Qantas Airways, has called off their four-day strike plan from Thursday to enable evacuation flights if required due to the threat from ex-Tropical Cyclone Lincoln, a pilots union said.

The pilots at Network Aviation, which conducts charter flights from mines in Western Australia, made the decision after talks with the Western Australia state government, the Australian Federation Of Air Pilots (AFAP) said on Wednesday.

Qantas, the country’s flag carrier, and the union have been negotiating for 18 months with the pilots at Network Aviation having voted down three deals, including an offer of a pay increase of more than 25%, with 3% annual hikes to follow.

Cyclone brings floods, crocodile sightings in Australia’s northeast

“The AFAP will monitor the situation regarding any possible future action once the current threat has passed,” senior industrial officer Chris Aikens said in a statement.

“However, we remain open to meeting with the company in the hope that it can offer something that will be acceptable to this pilot group.”

Qantas did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Lincoln is forecast to strengthen again to cyclonic intensity on Friday, and likely to hit northern parts of Western Australia with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (62 mph) and dump heavy rains, Australia’s weather bureau said in its latest update.

Storm warnings stretched for more than 500 kilometres with the weather system currently designated as a “tropical low”.

qantas cyclone Pilots at Network Aviation ex Tropical Cyclone Lincoln

Comments

200 characters

Qantas’ pilots suspend strike plan on Cyclone Lincoln risk

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories