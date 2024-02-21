AIRLINK 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.11%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
DGKC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
KOSM 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.81%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.77%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
PPL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.47%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.54%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.38 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.55%)
SNGP 63.87 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.62%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 68.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,243 Increased By 79.8 (1.29%)
BR30 21,343 Increased By 360.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 61,145 Increased By 681 (1.13%)
KSE30 20,563 Increased By 265.7 (1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks extend rally on market rescue measures, HK surges

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 10:23am

HONG KONG: China stocks rose for a seventh straight session, while Hong Kong stocks advanced on gains in tech and financials as investors cheer policymakers’ efforts to boost market confidence.

China’s stocks rise for 6th session

  • The blue-chip CSI 300 Index grew 1.8% to its highest level since Dec. 1, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.7%.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 3% to hit a new high since Jan. 2, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 3.6%.

  • China introduced a raft of measures after the Lunar Chinese New Year holiday to boost market sentiment and prop up the economy.

  • The central bank announced a large-than-expected benchmark mortgage rate cut in response to weak housing demand.

  • On Tuesday, China’s stock exchanges said major quant fund Lingjun Investment had broken rules on orderly trading and barred it from buying and selling for three days as part of wider regulatory efforts to revive market confidence.

  • This comes a day after the country’s securities watchdog said it held a series of seminars with market participants who proposed tighter scrutiny of company listings and trading behaviour.

  • “It’s unlikely any single measure will lead to a 180 degree change in market sentiment but these measures are helpful,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, an investment director for Asia/China growth equities at GAM Investments.

  • “I believe the government will not stop finding ways to improve sentiment until the goal is achieved.”

  • Automobile and real estate companies led the gains, adding 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

  • In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 4.5%, with index heavyweight Meituan surging 7%.

  • Hong Kong-listed mainland banks also gained 3.4%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks extend rally on market rescue measures, HK surges

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories