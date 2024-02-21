AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Evening OPD introduced at Mayo Hospital for children

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has introduced extended evening OPD timings for pediatrics till 8:00pm daily, here at Mayo Hospital.

This initiative has been implemented in collaboration with ChildLife Foundation to facilitate the increased flow of children coming in for treatment and seeks to address the consultation needs of sick children, particularly during the evening hours when patient flow typically surges in the Emergency Room (ER).

The extended OPD, operational from 02:00 pm to 08:00 pm, aims to effectively manage the patient flow coming to the hospital’s children emergency. The government doctors and clinical team of ChildLife Foundation are working together to provide consultations to children in need, with an average of 100 patients being attended to daily.

Moreover, Mayo Hospital provides prescribed medicines free of cost to children from the outdoor pharmacy, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to emergency care.

This collaborative effort represents a shared vision of ensuring the well-being of children and reflects the impact of public-private partnership towards addressing healthcare challenges and making Pakistan a child-safe country. The initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that no child in Lahore is deprived of timely and quality medical attention absolutely free of cost.

