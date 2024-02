LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed bail to 29 PTI activists including a woman in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court allowed bail to Ayesha Ali, Bilal Latif, Muhammad Jahangir, Bilal Arshad, Ahmed, Dost Muhammad, Hameedullah, Tayyab Jameel, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Rashid, Bilal Idrees, Shahid Mahmood, Muhammad Fayyaz, Nadeem Altaf, Muhammad Imran and others.

