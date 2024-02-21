IGP Punjab meets police personnel, their families

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and after listening to the requests and applications submitted by the employees, issued orders for immediate relief.

IGP Punjab directed RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on seniority fixation request of Head Constable Syed Sajid Hussain Rizvi, the request of wireless operator Constable Muhammad Bilal for acquisition of government quarters was sent to AIG Development for processing.

IGP Punjab directed the DIG Establishment to take action on the recruitment request of the son of the Sheikhupura Ghazi Constable Asif Ali. IGP Punjab directed to provide merit-based relief on all the requests of other visitors and their families.

IGP Punjab said that the welfare of the police force is the first priority; all possible relief will be given as per the rules and regulations. He directed that the officers take action on the requests submitted by the employees and send the reports to the Central Police Office without delay.

Punjab Police’s private secretary Jameel Butt, serving in the Central Police Office has retired from the post on completion of his departmental service. IGP Punjab presented an honorary shield to Private Secretary Jameel Butt on the occasion of his retirement. A retirement ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in which Jameel Butt’s family members, kids were specially invited.

Jameel Butt’s colleagues and police officers paid tribute to the professional services of him. Jameel Butt served as Private Secretary to CCPO Lahore and with several Inspectors General of Police Punjab. He was currently serving as Private Secretary with DIG Headquarters Punjab at Central Police Office.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad chaired an important video link meeting at the Central Police Office, in which all SSPs/SPs Investigation of districts participated through video link. In the meeting timely challan of cases and investigation performance of last 5 years cases were reviewed in detail.

Additional IG Investigation directed that the court appearance of the Investigating Officers must be according to the given SOPs.

In the meeting Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad said that the timelines fixed by the IGP Punjab regarding registration of FIR should be followed in the investigation of the cases. Effective use of forensic science should be ensured during the investigation of serious crimes.

Additional IG Investigation directed that the investigation of high profile cases should be personally supervised by the SDPOs, important directional case diaries should be written and followed up accordingly. He directed that close coordination with the prosecution department should be ensured to ensure timely completion and submission of challan. He said that CPOs, DPOs, SSPs and DSPs should ensure effective measures to enhance the percentage of conviction of cases.

He also directed that instructions mentioned in the standing order regarding appearance in the court should be strictly ensured in any case. 1787 pendency regarding complaints of investigating officers and investigation should be supervised personally by SSP/SP Investigations itself.

DIG Investigation Monitoring Captain Syed Hammad Abid (Retd), SSP Investigation Shazia Sarwar, AIG Monitoring Malik Tariq Mahboob, DSP Nasir Mahmood Malik, DSP Nasir Abbas and DSP Sheikh Muzaffar Akram were also present in the meeting.

