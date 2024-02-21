AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
PFA launches ‘milk traceability system’

21 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday announced a comprehensive ‘milk traceability system’ to ensure supply of quality milk to consumers and combat adulteration.

Under this initiative, all aspects of milk production and delivery, including tankers, chillers, pick-ups, bikes, and rickshaws, will be meticulously registered. Initially, the system will be introduced in 10 tehsils of the province including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

Director General PFA Asim Javed while addressing a press conference highlighted that even door-to-door milk delivery in urban areas will be included in this traceability system, marking a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the dairy supply chain.

“The primary objective behind implementing the traceability system is to monitor the entire journey of milk delivery, right from the farm to the consumer,” stated the DG.

Registration with the Punjab Food Authority will be mandatory for both dairy farms and milk suppliers, ensuring strict monitoring over the sourcing and transportation of milk. Emphasizing the importance of registration, Asim Javed said that surprise inspections of cows and milk-carrying vehicles will be conducted regularly to curb adulteration practices. Additionally, detailed records of daily milk supply will be maintained for thorough monitoring.

According to official statistics provided by Asim Javed, since January 1, 2017, over 400 million litres of milk have been inspected across the province, with a staggering 8.24 million litres of adulterated and defective milk being confiscated and destroyed. These figures underscore the necessity of stringent measures to safeguard the quality of dairy products.

“The Punjab Food Authority is committed to ensuring the provision of high-quality food products to the populace,” reiterated the DG Food Authority, highlighting their concerted efforts to align with international standards in promoting food safety and quality.

