WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 20, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24 13-Feb-24
Euro 0.812828 0.81213 0.810714 0.814022
Japanese yen 0.0050273 0.0050277 0.005024 0.00505
U.K. pound 0.951155 0.948846 0.949957 0.955437
U.S. dollar 0.754855 0.755962 0.756757 0.754213
Algerian dinar 0.0056177 0.0056187 0.0056212 0.0056113
Australian dollar 0.492014 0.490241 0.489168 0.491445
Botswana pula 0.0550289 0.0549584 0.0550162 0.055133
Brazilian real 0.151714 0.152093 0.152213
Brunei dollar 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337
Canadian dollar 0.560262 0.558492 0.556368
Chilean peso 0.0007847 0.0007876 0.0007789 0.0007758
Czech koruna 0.0319232 0.0319632 0.0319806 0.0322038
Danish krone 0.109037 0.108942 0.108767 0.109194
Indian rupee 0.0090905 0.0091067 0.0091081 0.0090848
Israeli New Shekel 0.209159 0.208426 0.206708 0.206974
Korean won 0.0005662 0.0005655 0.0005697 0.0005683
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45442 2.45621 2.44954
Malaysian ringgit 0.157936 0.158201 0.158202 0.158249
Mauritian rupee 0.0164683 0.0164469 0.0164454 0.0165027
Mexican peso 0.0442466 0.0442912 0.0442276 0.0438542
New Zealand dollar 0.460084 0.460419 0.458254 0.462144
Norwegian krone 0.0715801 0.0714837 0.0715075 0.0720246
Omani rial 1.96609 1.96816 1.96154
Peruvian sol 0.195642 0.195544 0.194535
Philippine peso 0.0134796 0.0134448 0.013521 0.013452
Polish zloty 0.187193 0.18668 0.186425 0.187914
Russian ruble 0.0081563 0.0082328 0.0082768 0.0082694
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20159 0.201802 0.201123
Singapore dollar 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337
South African rand 0.0399707 0.0397894 0.0394594 0.0400251
Swedish krona 0.0721521 0.0721414 0.071664 0.0723507
Swiss franc 0.857303 0.856129 0.853165 0.856525
Thai baht 0.0209037 0.0209135 0.0209651 0.0210662
Trinidadian dollar 0.112202 0.112209
U.A.E. dirham 0.205844 0.20606 0.205368
Uruguayan peso 0.0193331 0.0193134
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
