WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Feb-24 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24 13-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.812828 0.81213 0.810714 0.814022 Japanese yen 0.0050273 0.0050277 0.005024 0.00505 U.K. pound 0.951155 0.948846 0.949957 0.955437 U.S. dollar 0.754855 0.755962 0.756757 0.754213 Algerian dinar 0.0056177 0.0056187 0.0056212 0.0056113 Australian dollar 0.492014 0.490241 0.489168 0.491445 Botswana pula 0.0550289 0.0549584 0.0550162 0.055133 Brazilian real 0.151714 0.152093 0.152213 Brunei dollar 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337 Canadian dollar 0.560262 0.558492 0.556368 Chilean peso 0.0007847 0.0007876 0.0007789 0.0007758 Czech koruna 0.0319232 0.0319632 0.0319806 0.0322038 Danish krone 0.109037 0.108942 0.108767 0.109194 Indian rupee 0.0090905 0.0091067 0.0091081 0.0090848 Israeli New Shekel 0.209159 0.208426 0.206708 0.206974 Korean won 0.0005662 0.0005655 0.0005697 0.0005683 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45442 2.45621 2.44954 Malaysian ringgit 0.157936 0.158201 0.158202 0.158249 Mauritian rupee 0.0164683 0.0164469 0.0164454 0.0165027 Mexican peso 0.0442466 0.0442912 0.0442276 0.0438542 New Zealand dollar 0.460084 0.460419 0.458254 0.462144 Norwegian krone 0.0715801 0.0714837 0.0715075 0.0720246 Omani rial 1.96609 1.96816 1.96154 Peruvian sol 0.195642 0.195544 0.194535 Philippine peso 0.0134796 0.0134448 0.013521 0.013452 Polish zloty 0.187193 0.18668 0.186425 0.187914 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.0081563 0.0082328 0.0082768 0.0082694 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20159 0.201802 0.201123 Singapore dollar 0.560356 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337 South African rand 0.0399707 0.0397894 0.0394594 0.0400251 Swedish krona 0.0721521 0.0721414 0.071664 0.0723507 Swiss franc 0.857303 0.856129 0.853165 0.856525 Thai baht 0.0209037 0.0209135 0.0209651 0.0210662 Trinidadian dollar 0.112202 0.112209 U.A.E. dirham 0.205844 0.20606 0.205368 Uruguayan peso 0.0193331 0.0193134 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

