AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Feb-24      15-Feb-24      14-Feb-24      13-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro                             0.812828        0.81213       0.810714       0.814022
Japanese yen                    0.0050273      0.0050277       0.005024        0.00505
U.K. pound                       0.951155       0.948846       0.949957       0.955437
U.S. dollar                      0.754855       0.755962       0.756757       0.754213
Algerian dinar                  0.0056177      0.0056187      0.0056212      0.0056113
Australian dollar                0.492014       0.490241       0.489168       0.491445
Botswana pula                   0.0550289      0.0549584      0.0550162       0.055133
Brazilian real                   0.151714       0.152093       0.152213
Brunei dollar                    0.560356       0.560761       0.560395       0.560337
Canadian dollar                  0.560262       0.558492       0.556368
Chilean peso                    0.0007847      0.0007876      0.0007789      0.0007758
Czech koruna                    0.0319232      0.0319632      0.0319806      0.0322038
Danish krone                     0.109037       0.108942       0.108767       0.109194
Indian rupee                    0.0090905      0.0091067      0.0091081      0.0090848
Israeli New Shekel               0.209159       0.208426       0.206708       0.206974
Korean won                      0.0005662      0.0005655      0.0005697      0.0005683
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45442        2.45621        2.44954
Malaysian ringgit                0.157936       0.158201       0.158202       0.158249
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164683      0.0164469      0.0164454      0.0165027
Mexican peso                    0.0442466      0.0442912      0.0442276      0.0438542
New Zealand dollar               0.460084       0.460419       0.458254       0.462144
Norwegian krone                 0.0715801      0.0714837      0.0715075      0.0720246
Omani rial                        1.96609        1.96816        1.96154
Peruvian sol                     0.195642       0.195544       0.194535
Philippine peso                 0.0134796      0.0134448       0.013521       0.013452
Polish zloty                     0.187193        0.18668       0.186425       0.187914
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                   0.0081563      0.0082328      0.0082768      0.0082694
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20159       0.201802       0.201123
Singapore dollar                 0.560356       0.560761       0.560395       0.560337
South African rand              0.0399707      0.0397894      0.0394594      0.0400251
Swedish krona                   0.0721521      0.0721414       0.071664      0.0723507
Swiss franc                      0.857303       0.856129       0.853165       0.856525
Thai baht                       0.0209037      0.0209135      0.0209651      0.0210662
Trinidadian dollar               0.112202       0.112209
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205844        0.20606       0.205368
Uruguayan peso                  0.0193331      0.0193134
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Read more stories