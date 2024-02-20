Tibet Airlines orders 40 C919, 10 ARJ21 jets from China’s COMAC

SINGAPORE: China’s Tibet Airlines on Tuesday signed an order for 40 C919 narrowbody jets and 10 ARJ21 aircraft from state-owned planemaker COMAC.

The two companies signed the deal at a ceremony on the sidelines of the biennial commercial and defence-focused Singapore Airshow.

Dubai airport passenger numbers top pre-pandemic levels in 2023

The order comes after Tibet Airlines and COMAC in December announced that they would jointly research a variant of China’s C919 jet suitable for high-altitude plateaus.