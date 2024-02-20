AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.3%)
DGKC 65.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FCCL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
FFBL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.03%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.68 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PPL 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.67%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.03 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.13%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.32%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 55.6 (0.9%)
BR30 21,206 Increased By 240.2 (1.15%)
KSE100 61,015 Increased By 555.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 152.3 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thailand plans $1bn in overseas bonds, official says

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 09:57am

BANGKOK: Thailand plans to issue up to $1 billion in overseas bonds, which would be the first time in more than two decades, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The foreign currency bonds with a maturity of more than 10 years will help create a reference yield for companies seeking funds in foreign markets, said Patchara Anuntasilpa, head of the ministry’s public debt management office.

The ministry is studying the bond plan and expects the result in March, he added. However, raising funds overseas will have higher costs than in the domestic market, where interest rates are lower, he said.

Thai Q4 GDP quarterly contraction firms case for rate cut

The ministry also plans additional borrowing of more than 200 billion baht ($5.5 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year ending September, Patchara said, on top of 754 billion baht previously approved.

The government will sell savings bonds worth 100 billion baht in the fiscal year, with the first 40 billion baht of five-to 10-years bonds to be offered next month, Patchara said.

Thailand Bank of Thailand Thailand's economy

Comments

200 characters

Thailand plans $1bn in overseas bonds, official says

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories