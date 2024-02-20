ADB initiates country portfolio review

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has initiated country portfolio review 2024 and is to begin preliminary discussions on country programming, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The ADB Mission which will stay in Pakistan from February 19 to March 29, 2024 will hold meetings with the federal and provincial executing agencies and implementing agencies to agree on: (i) quantifiable targets for improving portfolio performance; and (ii) time-bound action plans for resolving outstanding issues and achieving the annual targets.

The Mission will also seek initial feedback from respective agencies and planning and development departments in the Asian Development Bank pipeline.

According to sources, the Mission will be followed with a comprehensive country programming mission expected in April 2024.

The Mission is scheduled to reach Karachi after kick off meeting with the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) where it will hold individual meetings with team of Sindh government, ie, transport, PPP, urban and education projects besides officials of Planning and Development.

The Mission will return from Karachi on Wednesday (Feb 20) and travel to Pehur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) where it will undertake field visits.

On February 22, ADB team will hold individual meetings with KPK teams of Irrigation, Transport, Urban ad Energy projects. The team will also hold meeting with P&D Peshawar.

On February 23, the Mission will meet the authorities of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to discuss future projects and review existing schemes.

On March 4, 2024, the ADB team will hold meeting with the officials of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to discuss different water and power sector development projects and future requirements.

On March 5 and 6, 2024, the team will hold meetings with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and National Highways Authority (NHA) as ADB is extending substantial financial assistance.

On March 5, 2024, ADB team will hold meeting with the officials of Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP), which is estimated to be $ 110 million of which ADB is financing $ 100 million from ordinary capital resources (regular loan).

On March 7, the Mission will also hold meeting with Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and Dreams, in addition to Planning and Development. The team will visit Jalalpur for a field visit.

On March 11, 2024, ADB team will hold a meeting with authorities of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL).

The ADB is extending financing of millions of dollars for energy sector projects including grid stations and transmission lines. Funding of Jamshoro power plant is also part of existing portfolio.

The ADB will also visit Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to review the progress on reforms and the issues and challenges being confronted for effective implementation.

