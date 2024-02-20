AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-20

PFA imposes over Rs0.4m fine on 13 eateries

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 0.4 million on 13 eateries over violations of the food laws during inspection drive in different areas of the provincial metropolis.

The teams inspected 26 food points and 210 milk carrier vehicles to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid while talking to media persons said that the teams thoroughly inspected the food safety standards and quality parameters to make sure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food to the citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA General Muhammad Asim Javaid

Comments

200 characters

PFA imposes over Rs0.4m fine on 13 eateries

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories