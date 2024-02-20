PFA imposes over Rs0.4m fine on 13 eateries

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 0.4 million on 13 eateries over violations of the food laws during inspection drive in different areas of the provincial metropolis.

The teams inspected 26 food points and 210 milk carrier vehicles to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid while talking to media persons said that the teams thoroughly inspected the food safety standards and quality parameters to make sure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food to the citizens.

