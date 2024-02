LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, upon the invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, watched the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the Australian High Commissioner, who congratulated him on his election as PCB Chairman.

On Monday, Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars. This was second defeat of Qalandars in the event.

