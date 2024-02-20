AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-20

Indonesia’s Bulog to boost corn imports

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

JAKARTA: Indonesian food procurement firm Bulog is to import an additional 500,000 metric tons of corn for animal feed, a National Food Agency (NFA) official told a weekly meeting on Monday.

The planned import comes on top of a 500,000 ton import quota allotted in the last quarter of 2023, some of which is expected to arrive this year, as the government seeks to cool rising feed prices for breeders.

Late last year, Bulog said it has imported 171,000 tons of the previous assigned corn quota.

“It has been decided to import 500,000 tons more corn for feed millers. Bulog is assigned to import the 500,000 tons,” NFA deputy I Gusti Ketut Astawa told the live-streamed meeting, adding the extra supply could help reduce prices.

Average corn prices for chicken farmers stood at 8,700 rupiah ($0.5568) per kilogram on Monday, up about 47% from a year ago and 70% above government reference prices, the NFA’s price monitoring website showed, which is likely to raise egg and chicken prices. The price surge was prompted a 12.5% output drop last year to 14.46 million tons as El Nino fuelled a prolonged drought that has affected Indonesia since mid-2023.

The planned imports this year are the highest since 2021 when Southeast Asia’s biggest economy imported nearly 996,000 tons of corn. The Indonesian Feedmills Association said the industry have proposed a 500,000 ton wheat import quota this year to plug demand buoyed as industry players have not been allowed to import corn directly since 2015.

Corn indonesia corn imports NFA

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s Bulog to boost corn imports

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories