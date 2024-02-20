Nasir Javed Rana appointed AC Judge

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana was appointed as Judge of the Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday in place of Judge Mohammad Bashir who went on leave.

Judge Bashir, who has recently convicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case, had filed for a leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) as he is set to retire on March 14.

After Judge Bashir’s LPR got approved, the Law and Justice Ministry released the notification of Judge Nasir Javed Rana’s appointment, as judge of the Accountability Court in place of the former.

The Grade-21 judge has been appointed on deputation for a period of three years. He will serve as a judge of Accountability Court Number 1 till January 23, 2027. Judge Nasir Javed Rana has assumed the office in the absence of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

