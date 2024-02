PESHAWAR: At least five people died and one sustained injuries in a collision between bus and car in tehsil Saafi Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred in tehsil Saafi of Mohmand district where a bus collided with a car and killed at least five whereas one other sustained injuries.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the district headquarter hospital Ghalanai.

